Primas (PST) Market Cap Reaches $1.79 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $15.01 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas token can now be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Primas has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.91 or 0.00425756 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

About Primas

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

