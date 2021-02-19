Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $56.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Prime Meridian alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.