Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Stock Holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,208,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 14.97% of Epizyme worth $165,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPZM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Epizyme by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,911,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,914,000 after buying an additional 238,761 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Epizyme alerts:

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPZM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $32,769.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,343 shares of company stock worth $202,079 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.