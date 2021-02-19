Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 502,599 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,599 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.05% of BioNTech worth $377,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 102.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX stock opened at $112.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.74 and its 200 day moving average is $91.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $131.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Commerzbank started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.