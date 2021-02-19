Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,309,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.19% of Capri worth $138,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Capri by 20.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

NYSE CPRI opened at $44.24 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

