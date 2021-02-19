Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180,745 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.63% of PerkinElmer worth $261,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,964 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Insiders have sold a total of 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

NYSE:PKI opened at $142.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

