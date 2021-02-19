Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,034,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 124,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.09% of Keysight Technologies worth $268,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $279,653.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,420 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $148.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.