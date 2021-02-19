Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,451,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,712 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 5.25% of NMI worth $100,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,629,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,065,000 after buying an additional 589,686 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,900,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,684,000 after acquiring an additional 274,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NMI by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,884,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,342,000 after acquiring an additional 61,895 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in NMI by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 987,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 421,149 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $802,885.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares in the company, valued at $13,956,003.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $1,293,568.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,582.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,305 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $30.22.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

