Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,632,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 2.17% of Carnival Co. & worth $338,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $2,373,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

In related news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028,480 shares of company stock worth $103,499,393 over the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

