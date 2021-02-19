Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,187,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 132,460 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.04% of Agilent Technologies worth $377,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,584,000 after buying an additional 367,447 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 175.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 536,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,166,000 after acquiring an additional 341,665 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,305,000 after buying an additional 268,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4,795.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,491,000 after acquiring an additional 266,785 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701.

Shares of A stock opened at $127.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $136.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.45.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

