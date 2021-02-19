Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,525,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,240 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 6.10% of MaxLinear worth $172,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MXL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 4,211.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $135,610.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,464. 9.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $36.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $38.71.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MXL. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

