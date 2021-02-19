Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.64% of HubSpot worth $116,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,349,000 after buying an additional 434,219 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 38.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,558,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,886,000 after acquiring an additional 167,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,778,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBS opened at $517.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.91 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.83 and a 12-month high of $529.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $408.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.61.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.83, for a total value of $3,228,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,708,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,933 shares of company stock valued at $37,227,814 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

