Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,269,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 202,390 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.17% of Medtronic worth $265,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The company has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.09 and its 200 day moving average is $109.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.