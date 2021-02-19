Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,426,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 466,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 5.54% of JetBlue Airways worth $253,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $2,245,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 409,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 54,219 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after buying an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

JBLU opened at $16.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

