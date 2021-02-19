Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,650,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 274,570 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.36% of CVS Health worth $317,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 6,712.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.5% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.