Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.13% of Stryker worth $122,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $245.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $248.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

