Primecap Management Co. CA Has $101.29 Million Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,888,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239,332 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 8.63% of Stratasys worth $101,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 36,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,874,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 6.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,518,000 after acquiring an additional 780,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 57.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

SSYS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.80. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

