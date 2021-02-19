Primecap Management Co. CA Has $129.10 Million Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,342,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 9.82% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $129,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,195,000 after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $285,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYTM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $27.77 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,002,114.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

