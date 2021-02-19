Primecap Management Co. CA Has $135.91 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.49% of AMETEK worth $135,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AMETEK by 2,454.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,358,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,308 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after buying an additional 1,157,703 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,864,000 after acquiring an additional 831,365 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 522,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,947,000 after acquiring an additional 375,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 18.7% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,167,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,400,000 after acquiring an additional 341,737 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,192,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

AME stock opened at $118.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.45.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

