Primecap Management Co. CA Has $182.17 Million Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,253,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.54% of XPeng worth $182,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $208,315,000. Alibaba Group Holding Limited acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,466,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,126,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,826,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,576,000.

XPeng stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPEV. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

