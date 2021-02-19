Primecap Management Co. CA Has $204.83 Million Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,267,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 318,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.76% of Chegg worth $204,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 65,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $105.65 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.25, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.61.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $99,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,849.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,960,990.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,155 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

