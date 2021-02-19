Primecap Management Co. CA Has $302.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,176,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 6.13% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $302,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 405,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.04 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $64.82.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.