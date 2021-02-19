Primecap Management Co. CA Has $91.58 Million Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.43% of Nutanix worth $91,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Nutanix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $33.33 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $312.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.52 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 31,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $992,419.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,942.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $472,427.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,598.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785 in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

