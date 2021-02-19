Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.74% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $92,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.41.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $292.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.95. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $303.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,691,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.