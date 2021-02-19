Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,585,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 2.39% of Jabil worth $152,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Jabil by 27,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Jabil by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Jabil by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

NYSE:JBL opened at $43.67 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,057 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.