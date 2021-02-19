Primecap Management Co. CA Raises Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,841,806 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,941 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.21% of Lyft worth $188,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after buying an additional 4,565,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,050 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 25.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,916,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $135,447,000 after acquiring an additional 983,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,437,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,692,000 after acquiring an additional 117,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 28.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,081,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,888,000 after buying an additional 688,787 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $196,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,121 shares of company stock valued at $43,186,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $57.07 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.39.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.