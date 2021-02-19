Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.17% of CME Group worth $111,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,346,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in CME Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,421 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1,556.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,590,000 after purchasing an additional 638,009 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $77,780,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of CME Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,939,000 after buying an additional 378,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $193.99 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.52. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,559 shares of company stock worth $2,450,936. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.59.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

