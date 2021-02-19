Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 10.51% of iRobot worth $237,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth $40,204,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,563,000 after purchasing an additional 357,185 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in iRobot by 690.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 224,442 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in iRobot by 206.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 233,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 157,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iRobot during the third quarter valued at about $11,686,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,784,699.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,494 shares in the company, valued at $35,291,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,780 shares of company stock worth $7,084,091 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRBT. Northland Securities raised their price objective on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.63.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $122.77 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.47.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. iRobot’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

