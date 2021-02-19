Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 100,460 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,460 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.01% of Teradyne worth $200,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Teradyne by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Teradyne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $95,627.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,581.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne stock opened at $136.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.