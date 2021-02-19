Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 175,790 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,065,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,790 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.47% of Carrier Global worth $153,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 18.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $36.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average is $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

