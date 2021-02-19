Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 187,920 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,011,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 187,920 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.16% of T-Mobile US worth $271,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6,461.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $123.04 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $152.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.79 and its 200-day moving average is $121.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

