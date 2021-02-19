Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 188,275 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,235,079 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 188,275 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.55% of EOG Resources worth $161,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

EOG Resources stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.48 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.84. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

