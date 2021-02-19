Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 34,250 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,250 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.68% of IDEX worth $102,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 83,925.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,410 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in IDEX by 409.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,685,000 after purchasing an additional 721,220 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in IDEX by 185.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after purchasing an additional 118,049 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in IDEX by 6,462.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 110,707 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in IDEX by 59.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 235,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,999,000 after buying an additional 88,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.40.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $193.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.25. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $211.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,995.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

