Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 426,230 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,440,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 426,230 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 10.28% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $313,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $27,799.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $1,396,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,753,872 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

