Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 48,700 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.02% of MarketAxess worth $220,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,515,000 after purchasing an additional 118,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,072,000 after buying an additional 48,152 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,338 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,279,000 after acquiring an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,617 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total transaction of $2,185,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,439.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $26,058,763. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $543.69 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $606.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $524.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.89 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.00.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

