Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 57,990 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,428,399 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 57,990 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.18% of Visa worth $749,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,478,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after buying an additional 682,741 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $209.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.41.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

