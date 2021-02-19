Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 615,300 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.30% of Pinterest worth $123,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 638.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 452,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,844,000 after acquiring an additional 63,041 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $9,510,726.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,201.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $6,862,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,751,802 shares of company stock worth $123,103,846.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $85.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.36 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.55. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

