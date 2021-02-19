Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 67,710 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,340,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,710 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 9.29% of Xencor worth $233,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xencor by 185.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Xencor by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter.

XNCR has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Xencor stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

