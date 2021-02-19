Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896,025 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.31% of Electronic Arts worth $128,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $147.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.27. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,925 shares of company stock valued at $16,320,975 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

