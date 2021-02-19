Primecoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.39 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0680 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $13,415.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,176,746 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

