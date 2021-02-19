Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Insider Sells A$45,970,000.00 in Stock

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) insider Sam Hupert sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$45.97 ($32.84), for a total value of A$45,970,000.00 ($32,835,714.29).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Pro Medicus’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Pro Medicus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.30%.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

