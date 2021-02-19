Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) Trading Down 2.9%

Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.04 and last traded at $30.37. 150,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 213,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Procure Space ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,617 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.60% of Procure Space ETF worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

