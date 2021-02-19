Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,245 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.12% of Prologis worth $91,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,917,000 after buying an additional 2,051,834 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,710,000 after buying an additional 329,729 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,400,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000,000 after buying an additional 250,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prologis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,085,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,709,000 after acquiring an additional 192,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average of $101.36. The firm has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

