ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR) Trading Down 0.2%

ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR)’s share price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.12 and last traded at $40.13. 10,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRGR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ProShares Merger ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Merger ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Merger ETF by 150.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the period.

