ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Stock Holdings Lessened by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.41% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 82.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 176.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter.

RWM stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

