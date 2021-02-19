ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Down 5.8%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.81. Approximately 106,876,875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 87,442,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,289,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,812.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 632,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 624,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 469,346 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,993,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,500,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

