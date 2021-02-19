ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Down 6.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) fell 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.93. 4,270,712 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 3,642,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

