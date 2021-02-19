ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.86 and last traded at $30.61. 1,837,218 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,187,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

