ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.86

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.86 and traded as high as $35.65. ProShares UltraShort Gold shares last traded at $35.43, with a volume of 59,179 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold stock. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,057 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 7.67% of ProShares UltraShort Gold worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

