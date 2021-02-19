Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will report ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.44). Provention Bio posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Provention Bio.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.
PRVB opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $811.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 3.34.
Provention Bio Company Profile
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
